The Tumbling Paddies to collab with Nathan Carter

THE Tumbling Paddies are preparing to join forces with Country star Nathan Carter in what’s expected to be an action-packed three day tour of Spain which is set to take place this month.

The six-man Fermanagh band is going to be one of the many performers during the much-anticipated ‘Carter on the Costa’ festival, which kicks off on October 13 and runs until October 15.

It comes as The Tumbling Paddies are touring across the island and headlining big venues in Ireland, with the band preparing for a show at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran on Saturday.

It has been a busy time for The Tumbling Paddies who confirmed they’re heading Down Under again for a major tour of Australia, to the delight of their ever-growing audience and fan base.

With shows in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, said the band’s looking forward to the tour.

“We’re really looking forward to the Australian tour. We’re super excited,” the Coa man said.

“We have always enjoyed our experiences in Australia and we have received great support from our fans and Irish people there and we’re looking forward to heading there again next year.”

The Tumbling Paddies recently took another major step in their career when they released new song ‘The Single Life’, which went down a treat with their fans, with over 50,000 plays on Spotify.

“We’re delighted with the success of the song. It has gone down really well so far,” said the band’s drummer, John McCann.