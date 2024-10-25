Sustainable farming practices explored at Boho event

FERMANAGH farmers enjoyed a transformative workshop on soil health and regenerative farming practices was recently held in Boho recently.

Jointly hosted by Queen’s University and Ulster Wildlife, with generous support from the EIT Food Grow Project and the AFN Network+. The event attracted a diverse group of farmers and agricultural enthusiasts eager to learn innovative techniques to enhance their farming practices.

The workshop was delivered by Niels Corfield, a renowned expert in regenerative agriculture. Mr Corfield’s engaging sessions focused on practical strategies to improve soil health, which is crucial for sustainable farming.

He emphasised the importance of regenerative practices to “weather-proof” farms, ensuring resilience against climate variability.

The morning sessions were classroom-based, where participants delved into the theory behind soil health and regenerative farming.

Mr Corfield provided in-depth insights into extending the grazing season, managing pastures more effectively, and the benefits of adaptive grazing, microbes, subsoiling and gypsum application.

In the afternoon, attendees moved to the field for hands-on activities. They conducted soil compaction tests by digging holes and examining soil profiles. Percolation tests were also performed to assess water infiltration rates.

A stark difference was observed between grazed and ungrazed areas of the field, highlighting the impact of continuous grazing on soil structure and health.

“Participants left the workshop with a wealth of knowledge and practical tips to implement on their farms,” saida spokesman for Ulster Wildlife.

“The event underscored the growing interest in regenerative farming practices and the vital role of soil health in sustainable agriculture.

“By adopting these methods, farmers in Co. Fermanagh and beyond can look forward to more resilient and productive farming systems.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007