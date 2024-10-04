Rural crime a ‘huge priority’ for police

RURAL thefts cost the local economy £2 million per year, according to the Justice Minister.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, 399 rural crimes were reported in Fermanagh and Omagh district.

Last week, police alongside partners from the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) have launched Rural Crime Week NI 2024, hosting events across the North.

The RCP includes the police, Department of Justice, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Young Farmers’ Clubs, Police and Community Safety Partnerships (PCSP), the Federation of Small Businesses, and NFU Mutual.

The partnership enables police and rural organisations to collaborate in tackling rural crime, implementing recommendations and initiatives to prevent criminal activity in rural areas.

Local neighbourhood police sergeant Johnny Hamill explained, “During Rural Crime Awareness Week, we are increasing police resources and activities in rural areas to deter crime and apprehend offenders. We will also be hosting engagement events, such as trailer marking, which allows us to connect directly with rural communities and provide crime prevention advice.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the campaign, stating, “Rural Crime Week highlights the challenges faced by rural businesses and communities, and emphasises how we can all play a role in reporting crimes, particularly the theft of high-value farm equipment, which cost the local economy around £2 million last year.”

She added, “This campaign offers an opportunity to raise awareness of rural crime and encourages the public to report suspicious activities, including anonymously through Crimestoppers. Only by reporting these crimes can we begin to tackle those targeting rural communities.”

As part of the awareness week the police carried out a number of trailer marking events.

Greg McMullan from the Omagh and Fermanagh PCSP emphasised the importance of reporting concerns in rural communities.

“Trailer marking remains one of the most effective ways to prevent theft. The police and PCSP are adding a specific mark that identifies trailers to their owners, making it much harder for them to be stolen,” said Mr McMullan.

He added, “If the police aren’t aware of what’s happening, they can’t allocate the resources to tackle the issue. Reporting concerns is crucial for addressing rural crime.”