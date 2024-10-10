Roslea’s ‘Calendar Girls’ support local charities

A FERMANAGH group has said that Roslea village is “certainly small, but mighty” after it united for a special charity fundraiser to raise money and support for local organisations.

During the lead up to the hugely successful ‘OsKaRs’ campaign, a group of females from the Roslea GAA club reenacted the popular movie ‘Calendar Girls’, which was released in 2003.

In the Nigel Cole film, two friends, who are members of a charity, produce their own calendar to raise funds for a local hospital, which is supporting residents with leukaemia.

The Roslea Shamrocks GAA members donated the proceeds raised from their calendar shoot to two local charities, which provides support to the local community and some of its residents.

“The first charity chosen was Ataxia UK. The calendar team chose this because I was heavily involved in organising the calendar,” group spokesperson, Michelle Beggan, told the Herald.

“I live with a rare condition known as Friedrich’s Ataxia.

“I was very touched by the suggestion to donate to Ataxia UK as they work relentlessly to desperately seek a cure and new treatment options for this debilitating disease,” she added.

The ‘Calendar Girls’ group also donated a section of the money raised to Marie Curie in memory of much-loved Roslea resident, Martina McMahon, who passed away earlier this year.

“Martina bravely battled a cancer diagnosis and praised the work of the Marie Curie team throughout her illness,” Ms Beggan said.

“Martina nominated the local Marie Curie charity and when our final total was revealed, she was delighted that such a great amount would go to a very worthwhile charity.

“Marie Curie has helped so many other people in our local community too, so it is fantastic to be able to contribute to that,” she added.

The group, which raised £1300 in total from the fundraiser was delighted to support the charities.

“Roslea might be a small village but this calendar illustrates how it is certainly small but mighty,” Ms Beggan proudly said.

“Nothing was ever too much for Teresa, the Calendar Girls or the businesses who took part.

“We are forever indebted to you for your incredible support, allowing us to provide Ataxia UK and Marie Curie with much needed, valuable and important donations.”

