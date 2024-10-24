+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PODCAST: Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly talks GAA rules

PODCAST: Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly talks GAA rules

Posted: 2:15 pm October 24, 2024

FERMANAGH manager Kieran Donnelly recently led Ulster to the Allianz Interprovincial Series title with a penalty shootout victory over Connacht at Croke Park.

He recently shared his views on the new GAA rules on the Gaelic Lives podcast, on our sister title, Gaelic Life. Make sure and have a listen!

