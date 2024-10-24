PODCAST: Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly talks GAA rules

FERMANAGH manager Kieran Donnelly recently led Ulster to the Allianz Interprovincial Series title with a penalty shootout victory over Connacht at Croke Park.
He recently shared his views on the new GAA rules on the Gaelic Lives podcast, on our sister title, Gaelic Life. Make sure and have a listen!
Posted: 2:15 pm October 24, 2024