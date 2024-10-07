+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMultiple public order charges put to Enniskillen man

Multiple public order charges put to Enniskillen man

Posted: 2:51 pm October 7, 2024

A TOTAL of seven public order charges have been put to an Enniskillen man who appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident last month.

Darren Michael Patrick Brown (37) from Derrychara Drive is accused of assaulting a male and threatening to destroy his car and home, threatening to destroy a shop, disorderly behaviour, assaulting two police officers and resisting arrest.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Brown on continuing bail to return to court on October 14.

Related posts:

Nathan Carter teases new clothing line Garrity gives local musicians busking chance

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:51 pm October 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA