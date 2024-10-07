Multiple public order charges put to Enniskillen man

A TOTAL of seven public order charges have been put to an Enniskillen man who appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident last month.

Darren Michael Patrick Brown (37) from Derrychara Drive is accused of assaulting a male and threatening to destroy his car and home, threatening to destroy a shop, disorderly behaviour, assaulting two police officers and resisting arrest.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Brown on continuing bail to return to court on October 14.