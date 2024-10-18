John-Ross is flying the flag for Fermanagh

IT’S been a phenomenal 15 years for Greentown Environmental which, under the leadership of the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year, has been growing faster and further than the invasive species its team often battle.

With a strong background in the environmental maintenance sector, John-Ross Armstrong set up Greentown back in 2010 as a weed control company.

Using his keen business sense and unique ability to spot new opportunities and meet challenges, the business has been continually growing both its services and staff ever since.

Growing and diversifying to meet demand, adding a range of new skills and services to the company’s portfolio year on year, Greentown is quickly on its way to realising John-Ross’s vision of the leading infrastructure and environmental maintenance provider in Ireland.

With Greentown HQ still at the company’s original base in Florencecourt, under John-Ross its small team has grown to a staff of over 160, with a branch in Lisburn and depots in Magherafelt, Newry and Dublin.

Its many offerings now also include traffic management and skilled rail technician services, with Greentown establishing multi-million-pound contracts with prominent businesses and government organisations as well.

A devoted family man, with his wife Tara also a member of the team, John-Ross is known among his staff for his positive, problem-solving personality, and he in turn always puts his staff’s best interest first, investing heavily in their training and personal development.

At the Killyhevlin Hotel on Friday night, where the Greentown team had gathered to cheer on the man who has been leading them into the future, John-Ross was clearly stunned by the recognition, which had been kept a closely guarded secret.

After getting over his initial shock, a humble John-Ross quickly shared the credit for his phenomenal success, thanking his team, his family, and the people of Fermanagh.

“Anyone here who runs a business from Fermanagh and has services all over Northern Ireland and Ireland will realise we are at a big logistical disadvantage because of our location, but we can compensate that ten-fold by the Fermanagh people.”

Regarding his staff, he added, “Individuals will achieve so much, but it’s all about the team that’s behind them.”

Finally, he turned his sights to a very special member of the Greentown team, his wife Tara, much to the delight of the crowd.

“For Greentown to reach its potential I have to be a certain person, and Tara would have to sacrifice a lot,” said an emotional John-Ross.

