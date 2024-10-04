Fivemiletown to host mental health awareness evening

FIVEMILETOWN is preparing to host their first ever Mental Health Awareness evening.

The evening will take place in the Valley Hotel on October 9 from 7-9pm and will give people an opportunity to meet professionals and services within the local area.

Mairead Phair, organiser of the event explained why she decided to make it happen, “I decided to do this because it is something I always wanted to do and there has been a lot of tragedies in and around our area in this past year alone.”

Advertisement

The night will let people talk to and listen to an array of mental health professionals and services that many don’t know about in the area.

“I want to raise as much awareness of promoting good mental health and let people know what services are actually there because a lot of people arn’t even aware of the services that we have locally and they will be attending on the night of the event,” she said.

“On the night we are going to be doing a presentation of different services and it is about making that awareness and getting people to talk and since I started organising the event and hand delivering signs and posters, the amount of people who are now talking is great, that is even before it’s started so we have had great feedback.”

Mairead is asking for as many people as possible to attend the event in hope that it will be able to help somebody in need.

“I want maximum attendance, it is something that has never been done before so I feel that it is something that is needed so much and even if it can help one person to give that information to someone else then it will make a massive difference,” she said.