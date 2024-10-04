Fermanagh students learn about benefits of gas

Ibrahim Jilaal, Daithí Greene and Mia Cluff take a keen interest in the Gas Safety Week Workshop at Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen conducted by Dominic Scullion from Evolve Gas

A FERMANAGH school recently took part in a number of “educational workshops” on how to stay safe with gas usage as the supplier continues to make major strides in the town and county.

Evolve, which recently carried out major work in the Tempo Road area of Enniskillen, stopped off at the Erne Integrated College to inform students of how a switch to gas will help the environment.

Safety, Health and Environment Manager at Evolve, Dominic Scullion, feels it’s important that young residents in Fermanagh area are away of the importance of swapping to a gas network.

“Safety remains a top priority for Evolve, and delivering these educational workshops underscores our commitment to raising awareness of gas safety within the communities we serve,” he said.

“By engaging students, we’re helping to ensure that the next generation understands the importance of safety checks and can carry these messages forward.

“As long-standing supporters of Gas Safety Week, we’re proud to collaborate with local schools and other stakeholders to promote gas safety and safeguard our communities.”

After weeks of work on the Tempo Road, Evolve completed an ambitious project in August, with many households and residents opting to install the new energy system in their homes.

A number of businesses in Enniskillen, including ‘Francos Restaurant’ on the Queen Elizabeth Road, recently confirmed that they’d teamed up with Evolve, as the local rollout continues.

“Switching to the gas network meant we no longer had to rely on big bulky tanks, which could run out unexpectedly,” Mr Sweeney, owner of ‘Francos Restaurant’, said.

“It was a hassle having to call someone to refill them, and we had these two large tanks sitting outside. By installing gas directly, everything became much simpler.

“You have to make some adjustments to your catering equipment when they go on to gas, but it’s tidied things up well – it’s cleaner and a much better set-up overall.

“I would encourage everybody to do it, because there’s a lot of businesses around me that haven’t subscribed to it yet.”