Fermanagh police issue urgent appeal for missing teen
Police are currently looking to locate Orgest Muja

Fermanagh police issue urgent appeal for missing teen

Posted: 2:06 pm October 18, 2024

Police are urgently appealing for assistance in locating 17-year-old Orgest Muja, who has been missing from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, since the morning of October 8th.

Orgest was last seen leaving his address at around 8.00am that morning. He was later traced to Belfast City Airport, where he boarded a flight to Birmingham. Upon his arrival at Birmingham Airport, Orgest was seen leaving the grounds in a black Nissan. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Orgest is described as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He does not have any family in Northern Ireland but does have family connections in Birmingham.

Due to his vulnerable status, police are increasingly concerned for Orgest’s safety and well-being. Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Posted: 2:06 pm October 18, 2024
