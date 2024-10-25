Fermanagh police issue firework warning

AS LOCAL authorities plead with the public to be extremely careful when handling fireworks, Fermanagh residents have also urged those letting off bangers and screamers in residential areas to think of the impact they are having.

Anti-social firework use is a perennial problem, not just in Fermanagh but across the country, and a very dangerous one at that.

This time last year, for example, two local police officers were injured after having a firework thrown in their faces in Enniskillen town centre. One required hospital treatment, having suffered a suspected burst eardrum.

This year the ‘Herald has been contacted by concerned residents, again in Enniskillen, worried about both the impact the loud bangs on family pets – who are very sensitive to the noise – and also about the potential dangers of letting the fireworks off so close to people’s homes.

One local resident said the issue was “non stop every night” and had been leaving her pets shaking. They are especially concerned as one of their love birds sadly passed away last year after a particularly bad night of loud bangs, and said they were aware of other locals who also lost pets last year.

“I would just ask them to not set them off right beside people’s homes. They might not realise the impact they can have on animals, so I would plead for them to keep it away from houses,” they said.

Over the past week, Fermanagh and Omagh police have reminded the public that it is against the law to have fireworks without a licence.

“With darker evenings and Halloween fast approaching, we want to ensure that you all stay firework safe,” said a Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI spokesman.

“The law is clear – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You could be fined for breaking the law.”

To find out how to legally buy and use fireworks, and for information on firework safety, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks

There you will also find a full list of register firework retailers across the North.

Here in Fermanagh those listed are Jim Barnett in Irvinestown, Robert Coulter in Enniskillen, Mary Curran in Kinawley, Margaret Lynch at Belleek Variety Store, Gary McElhill in Enniskillen, and Paul O’Brien in Newtownbutler.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007