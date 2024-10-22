Fermanagh pianists to launch new music collection

LOCAL pianists are set to showcase ‘A Collection of 25 Compositions by 25 Fermanagh Pianists’ which will also feature new music by the amazing Irish duo Laytha.

Last year pianist and tutor Jonathan Beatty organised a project for his piano students which gave them the opportunity to compose their own piano music and, as a result of the project, a music book was created.

The book is called ‘A collection of 25 Compositions by 25 Fermanagh Pianists’ and consists of 25 compositions created by students ranging from the ages of 8-80 years old.

The book is being launched on Saturday October 19 from 1pm-2pm at Castle Coole with a book launch recital.

Tickets for the event will cost £10 at the door (under 12s get in free).

The first half of the launch recital will include music from the book, with a few guest students performing their own work, and the second half will showcase the ethereal storytelling music from Laytha’s most recent EP.

Copies of ‘A Collection of 25 compositions by 25 Fermanagh Pianists’ can be purchased at the book launch recital for a discounted rate or, alternatively, copies (including a digital download) can be purchased at www.zoarmusic.co.uk.

