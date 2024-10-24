Fermanagh mourns ‘true inspiration’ Siobhan Allister

THE county has been left mourning the death of much-loved Siobhan Allister who was a “tireless advocate” for people living with MS and a hard-working supporter of various charities.

Ms Allister, pictured right, formerly of 47 Millstone Drive in Irvinestown, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, aged 63 years old.

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2009, at the age of 49.

Following her diagnosis, she dedicated her time to the Fermanagh support group, raising close to £100,000 to help provide vital support to people living with MS.

Ms Allister was also a board member of the MS Society for Northern Ireland, who described her as a “true inspiration to us all”.

“Siobhan was a tireless advocate for people living with MS in Northern Ireland. Her passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to our community will forever be remembered,” a tribute read.

“Siobhan’s incredible fundraising efforts, her tireless work to support individuals navigating early diagnosis, and her prolific campaigning have made a significant impact on countless lives.

“She was a true inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Siobhan. Your legacy will live on.”

Local councillor, Victor Warrington, is living with MS too. He was a long-term friend of Ms Allister and paid tribute to her determination to make a difference.

“Siobhan was the face of MS in Fermanagh. She had great energy and motivation when it came to MS. Her work was phenomenal,” Mr Warrington said.

“When you’re diagnosed with MS, you have two choices. One is to go home and sit in the corner and the other is to get on with it and make the most of it. That was certainly Siobhan.

“She raised tens of thousands for the group and left the group very financially well off. They now offer lots of treatments, things like reflexology and yoga, at a subsidised rate for members.”

Ms Allister was dedicated to her local community. Before her diagnosis with MS, she was a respected hairdresser in her hometown of Irvinestown.

She also worked at Marks & Spencer in Enniskillen and recently was a valued employee at Nora’s Coffee Shop in Irvinestown, where she enjoyed the craic with local residents.

“She was with us for a few short months but she became a huge part of our Nora’s family and loved greeting our customers with a smile and friendly welcome through the door,” said a post.

“Our Siobhan was one of a kind, loved to have the craic with customers and staff alike, and will be terribly missed by us all.”

Ms Allister was a member of the Lady of the Lake committee and was actively involved in organising this year’s festival, which was held in July.

As part of the festival, she organised a charity 5k event, raising £1,660 for counselling services for The Aisling Centre. Funds were also raised for the MS Octopus Trial at Queen’s University Belfast.

Ms Allister had a keen interest in sport as well and was at the forefront of raising money to help with the development of the Irvinestown Lawn Tennis Club.

She was a member of the ‘Well Worth It’ reflexology group too, promoting its benefits to people who are living with MS. They recalled her as being “the life and soul” of the group.

“Siobhan loved coming to class and was the life and soul when she was there, with witty one-liners,” said a tribute from the group.

“Life is very fragile, unpredictable and uncertain. Yoga was a big part of Siobhan’s life in helping her to manage MS and she is a big loss to the Fermanagh branch.”

Ms Allister is survived by her husband Stephen, her sons Daniel and Ben, her brother Michael (Alan) and her sisters Catherine (Pete) and Louise (Peter).

She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Anna Scallon and her brothers Killian (Pauline) and Stephen (Brian).

Ms Allister’s Requiem Mass takes place at Sacred Heart Church in Irvinestown today (Wednesday) at 11am, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.