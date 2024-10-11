Fermanagh mother to speak at major event in Dublin

FERMANAGH mother Geraldine McGrath is set to join forces with some of Ireland’s most inspirational and motivational females at a special empowerment celebration in Dublin.

The Hilton Hotel in Dublin is set to be a sell-out this month when females from across the island unite for a special ‘Women’s Empowerment Summit’, to celebrate all things female positivity.

The Enniskillen woman will follow in the footsteps of well-known broadcaster Maia Dunphy and former Eurovision contestant Niamh Kennedy, who have all spoken at the major event.

Geraldine’s selection comes weeks after she was nominated for a top gong at ‘The Outstanding Achievements Awards’, in recognition of her commitment to sharing positivity in Fermanagh.

The ‘I Am Unstoppable’ social media movement creator dedicates her nomination to all of the people who have shared their stories of mental health issues on her award-winning podcast.

“I am thrilled and deeply honoured to announce that I’ve been shortlisted for a ‘Leadership Award’ by The Outstanding Achievement Awards,” she posted on Facebook.

“This nomination is a celebration not just of my work, but of the courage it takes for each of us to show up authentically every single day.

“None of this would be possible without the support of those incredible souls who inspire me to keep pushing forward. You all bring light, love, and immeasurable power to my life.”

Earlier this year, Ms McGrath penned her first book, titled ‘Unstoppable Stories’, which aimed to offer advice and guidance to females who are in need of some motivational advice and support.

“I actually can’t describe how powerful the stories [in ‘Unstoppable Stories’ are]. We’ve create such a community that anything is possible,” Ms McGrath said.

“We’ve had a lot of women feel safe to share their experiences for the first time and to share their vulnerabilities. They know the impact and the empowerment it will bring to others.”

