Erne Cot Adventures complete historic Fermanagh row

ERNE cot adventures have completed an historic row around Fermanagh for SWELL.

The group is associated with Blue Green Yonder and their aim is to build, row and promote Erne cots, a traditional flat bottomed boat which is unique to Lough Erne and has been used for nearly a thousand years.

The group decided they would row one of the boats which was used in the sixth century and complete the journey that St Ninnidh would have made from Knockninny to Inishmacsaint.

Advertisement

The journey was 20 miles long and took the team, which consisted of Clare McGovern, Bernie Campbell, Willie Metheven, Helen Daly, Zoe Brown and Darren Foster, nearly 12 hours to complete.

The group was also supported by Liam Boyle and Luke Coalter in support boats along the journey.

Clare McGovern explained why the group embarked on this journey, “all this was to raise money for the charity SWELL, there is so many people suffering with Cancer and it helps a lot of the families of people with Cancer and also suffering with Cancer.

“SWELL offers a lot of different therapies, counseling, yoga, crafts, a lot of services and all the money that is raised for SWELL stays in Fermanagh, it is close to my heart as well,” Clare explained.

Along the journey the crew was kept fuelled by friends and family along the way.

“We had scones delivered to us in Bellanaleck by my friend Heather and her grandson Alfie, and we were given sausage rolls on Castle Island by Lauren and at the end of our journey we had a barbeque which was prepared by Martin Campbell, Heather Hicks and Kieran McGovern,” said Clare.

“All the food for the barbeque was donated to us, the burger buns were donated to us by Rooney’s Eurospar and we were given sausages and burgers from by O’Doherty’s butchers.”

Advertisement

Erne cot adventures has raised over £1,079 for SWELL .