Enniskillen man jailed for 20 years for toddler murder

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle.

Darryn Armstrong and Jade Dempsey appeared before Belfast Crown Court today, Thursday 24 October 2024, in connection with the murder of the little girl, who died from head injuries sustained in a house in Dungannon in August 2021.

Darryn Armstrong had been handed a life sentence in May after pleading guilty to murder. Today, the 35-year-old was told he will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Jade Dempsey, who is Ali’s mother, had previously pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing her daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. The 28-year-old was today sentenced to a probation order of three years.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Jade Dempsey had temporarily left her two children, Ali and her baby boy, in the care of her partner Darryn Armstrong. This was at Armstrong’s home in Dungannon on the morning of 6 August 2021.

“She was later summoned to get back to the children via a call from Armstrong, saying that Ali had fallen and hit her head.

“Little Ali, who was just two years old, was taken to hospital but, tragically, died later that same day from her injuries.

“The shocking reality is that Armstrong, who would later admit to murder, had caused Ali’s fatal head injury in a deliberate act of violence.

“His cowardly and sickening actions took an innocent young life. He has robbed a young boy of his big sister, and caused unimaginable heartache to a loving father and wider family.”

Ali’s father, Dylan Doyle, has spoken of the family’s sorrow.

Mr Doyle said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the Police for their help and support throughout what has been a long and very emotional three years to finally get to this point of getting some justice for Ali.

“We as a family will never forget our beautiful girl Ali. She will always be in our hearts.

“We will never be able to accept that such a beautiful young child can be so cruelly taken away from us.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “A Child Protection Care Plan which was in place specified that Darryn Armstrong was not allowed to have contact with the two siblings. Unfortunately, their mother had chosen to ignore this safeguard – a decision that cost a little girl’s life.

“Today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, both defendants have been held accountable. At the same time, however, I know that Ali’s loved ones, whose worlds have been shattered, are walking away with the heaviest of hearts. My thoughts, and those of the team, remain firmly with them.”