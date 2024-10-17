Date set for Fermanagh teacher’s sex assault trial

A contest date has been fixed in the case of a retired music teacher and former union president who denies a charge of sexually assaulting a female child.

David Baxter (65) of Killadeas Road, Lisnarick, is accused of sexually touching a child, aged under 13, on an unknown date between 1 February and 30 April 2018.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing at Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

A defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf after which District Judge Alana McSorley ordered him to appear for a contested hearing on 18 December.

Baxter, the former teacher and Head of Music at Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen retired in 2019.

He served as Northern Ireland President of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), and as both a founding member and Musical Director of Chamber Choir West.

When the allegations came to light Baxter stood down as Director of Omagh Music Society (OMS) and from his position with St McCartin’s Cathedral Choir in Enniskillen.

A spokesperson for OMS said, “The committee are aware of information in the public domain concerning musical director Dr David Baxter, He has agreed to step down from his role until further notice and alternative arrangements have been put in place.”

