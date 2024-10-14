Community service for ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

A WOMAN who admitted multiple public order charges, including an incident in a hospital has been ordered to carry out community service and pay compensation.

Zaneta Handore (46) from Sycamore Drive, Enniskillen stole beer valued at £10, used disorderly behaviour, assaulted a man and woman as well as three police officers and rested arrest.

These matters occurred at Chanterhill Road, Enniskillen, however after this she attempted to damaged a PSNI cell van and used disorderly behaviour at South West Acute Hospital, where she had been taken due to concerns for her welfare. The court heard shortly after 6pm on June 4 Handore attempted to purchase a four-pack of beer but then lifted them from the cash point and left the shop.

The manager followed and asked for the items back but the defendant refused and said to ring police.

The manager did this but Handore went back inside the shop and began asking customers for money.

She then approached a male at the till who was purchasing a bottle of lemonade which she grabbed but he was able to take it back.

Around 20 minutes later she entered the shop again and took another four-pack of beer and left without paying.

The manager again approached her and asked for the items back but she refused.

As the manger walked away Handore grabbed her arm from behind. She made repeated attempts to get back into the shop but was prevented, then approached members for the public outside for money.

She also went to people in parked cars and two small girls who ran into the shop in fear.

On arrest she was taken to hospital as she was noted to have a swollen lip but throughout her time there “roared and shouted” in front of other patients.

At one points he pushed a police officer in the chest and grabbed another by the wrist, refusing to let do. Despite multiple requests to calm down, Handore continued screaming and shouting.

When handcuffs were eventually applied she kicked an officer and attempted to bite his hand.

During interview the next day she said, “I just went to the shop and took four beers. The lady who works there told me not to take them and I just took them and left.”

Handore added, “I have no excuse for my behaviour. I am just stupid. I had too much to drink and couldn’t control what I was doing. I would never have done anything like that when sober.”

District Judge Alana McSorley told Handore, “Your behaviour was a complete and utter nuisance to people providing a public service. I was nothing short of disgraceful.

“However, you have no previous convictions and you entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.”

She imposed 200 hours community service and ordered compensation of £50 each to be paid to each person who was assaulted including police. There is also £30 compensation to the shop for the stolen goods.

