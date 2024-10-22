COLUMN: Fermanagh gardens going for colour this Autumn!

By Rebecca Gilroy

THE autumn time is the perfect time to fill the garden with some gorgeous colour that will last over the winter months. Whether you want to use bedding plants, evergreen perennials, evergreen shrubs or trees, the list is endless.

A few bedding plants that we will be discussing include Pansy, Viola, and Primrose and a few evergreen perennials we will be discussing include Heuchera and Erysimum. Why not change out the summer bedding plants for something that will last you all winter.

Winter flowering pansies are short-lived plants, usually they are treated as annuals and replaced by summer flowers. They are valuable for creating colour in pots and borders during autumn, winter, and early spring when little else is in flower. Masses of pretty flowers come in an enormous range of colours and variations including blue, mauve, pink, purple, red, yellow, and white, often bicoloured or with a mixture of shades. Depending on the variety, winter pansies grow to between 15 and 25cm high and wide, however, there are also new trailing varieties suitable for hanging baskets and window boxes. Although winter pansies are hardy and frost resistant, during cold, frosty spells they may slow down the blooming. A few of my favourite varieties this autumn have to include ‘Cool Wave Blueberry Swirl’, ‘Cool Wave Fire’ and ‘Cool Wave Mix’. Either full sun or partial shade is fine for pansies to grow successfully during the winter months. Plant early if possible so pansies become established before winter – from late summer to mid-autumn is ideal. In other words now is the perfect time to get planting.

Winter Violas may look dainty and delicate but they are tough enough to survive frost and snow and can flower all through winter. Closely related to pansies, violas are pretty perennials that have smaller flowers than their cousins, usually they are treated as annuals and replaced by summer flowers.

They are another great flower for creating colour in pots and borders during autumn, winter, and early spring when little else is in flower. The small flowers of winter Violas come in many colour combinations and patterns and should produce more flowers than the larger-flowered winter pansies. Similar to Pansies, Violas colours come in blue, mauve, pink, purple, red, yellow, and white, often bicoloured or with a mixture of shades.

The flowers of many violas have a sweet scent and are edible – use the petals to decorate cakes, biscuits and leafy salads. A few of my favourite varieties of Viola have to include ‘Yellow Jump Up’ and of course the very popular ‘Mix Jump Up’.

You’ve heard the name and you’ve argued with yourself whether its Primrose or Primula, well both names are correct. Primrose/Primula is a small perennial usually grown as an annual due to being so competitively priced, producing a rosette of flowers from December to May. Flowers ranging from white, pink, to deep yellow with darker yellow-orange centres, with five notched petals. Primroses are common and widespread across Northern Ireland. They can be found growing anywhere. The name ‘Primrose’ derives from the Latin prima rosa meaning ‘first rose’ of the year, despite not being a member of the rose family. The Primula family Primulaceae group contains about 500 species. Primrose usually grow in a clumping habit, forming rosettes of leaves which range from smooth to crinkled, they typically reach a height between 6 to 12 inches at a maximum. The flowers are bright colourful and fragrant, which can be double or single headed. They are hardy plants that will survive the cold harsh winters. Primroses can be used in pots, hanging baskets, window boxes or can be used in borders or flower beds in your garden. They are easy to grow, low maintenance plants that require only minimal deadheading. In early spring they can also be used to attract pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, who love the scent and colour off these plants. Best of all they are deer and rabbit resistant, they must not be as sweet as some other choices. Overall primroses are beautiful and versatile plants that can be used in your garden this winter up until late spring.

What about a centre piece for my pots? Is usually the next question I get. Obviously over the winter you need to plant something that won’t disappear or die off. Some great plants include Heucheras. Heuchera otherwise known as coral bells, is an evergreen perennial plant species that belongs to the Saxifrage family. There are over 50 different species of Heuchera. With a wide variety of cultivars, Heuchera offers a diverse range of colours, leaf shape and sizes. Colours range from lime green, to purple, red and pink, and every colour in between. The colour provided by these plants all year round is why people continue to plant them again and again. Heuchera is loved for its versatility, as it’s compact size and low growing habits make it suitable for borders, beds and even container planting. Most varieties will grow between 20 to 30 centimetres in height and width. One of its best-selling features is the fact that it is a shade loving plant, unlike most other plants it can tolerate varying levels of shade. Just to name a few of my favourite varieties would include ‘Soda Ginger Ale’, ‘Purple Palace’ and ‘City Milan’, however, it truly is hard to choose a favourite when working with so many every day.

