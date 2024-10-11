Canada’s calling for The Whistlin’ Donkeys

DROMORE band ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ are preparing to take another major step in their ever-impressive music career when they kick off a much-anticipated eight-day tour of Canada.

The six-man band is set to kick off their tour of Canada with a sold-out show at Holy Heart Theatre in St John’s on Friday. They’ll also stage another show in the same venue on Saturday.

It’s going to be a busy week for ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ with gigs and concerts at some of the top venues scheduled throughout Canada, including at Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ treated fans to their version of song ‘Dream Catch Me’, just in time for their upcoming tour of Canada, as they prepare to perform to packed crowds in the country.

Their new song, ‘Dream Catch Me’, was released in 2007 by 39-year-old English singer-songwriter Newtown Faulkner.

Originally from Surrey, Faulkner has a strong reputation for his commitment to the music industry and he has a talent for guitar playing, with ‘Dream Catch Me’ one of his top songs and tracks.

“We’re excited to announce that our brand new single “Dream Catch Me” will be available for pre-order on iTunes,” ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ posted ahead of their song release.

It has been a busy year of travelling for the Dromore sensations who recently led a hugely successful tour in Australia, to the delight of the huge number of Irish ex-pats living Down Under.

Speaking after leading gigs in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, ‘The Whistlin’ Donkeys’ said they were delighted with the reaction to their musician from the Australian residents.

“It’s been a dream come true for us lads to make it all the way out here. It was made even better by the amazing audiences we’ve been playing to. Until next time Australia,” they said.