All action at Enniskillen Tennis Club

Niamh Webb lines up a shot in the Enniskillen Tennis Senior Club Championships.

The highly anticipated Enniskillen Tennis Senior Club Championships, sponsored by The Enniskillen Hotel, concluded this weekend, delivering some standout sporting action and talent.

After a series of hard fought matches, Connor Donaldson emerged victorious in the Men’s A/B singles defeating Matthew McGann in an intense final match.

Other notable winners included Helen Kettyle and Donal Burns in the A/B mixed doubles beating Corrie Cadden and Noel Jackson in a thrilling close final.

Advertisement

Tom Kettyles, a returning club junior in the men’s C/D singles had a closely fought and exciting final with Nick Finlay, but it was Tom who prevailed and won the match in a championship tie break.

Fiona Balfour and Zoe Crawford won the Ladies C/D doubles winning all 4 of their matches in a Round Robin event.

Another tightly contested final was the C/D Ladies single event with Shannon Durnien beating Fiona Balfour in a championship tie break.

The A/B Men’s Doubles proved to be a highly competitive event with Simor Deller and Connor Donaldson who was having an excellent week of tennis beating Matthew McGann and Jurgen Hoogerboord.

The A/B Ladies Doubles event was a Round Robin event with Martina Boyd and Katrina Cathcart who secured the overall win with Liz McGuinness and Niamh Webb finishing runner ups.

The C/D Men’s Doubles proved to be a competitive event with winners being Brendan Duffy and Gopinadh Pyla who displayed lots of tactical play and beating Mark Cousins and Niall Dolan in this group.

Another tightly fought event was the C/D Mixed event with the winners Sean Bogue and Zoe Crawford beating Adam Gannon and Michelle McQuigg in a championship tie break.

Advertisement

The club would like to thank all volunteers, participants and sponsor The Enniskillen Hotel for their contributions.