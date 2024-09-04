Vintage tractor returned to Fermanagh owner

The vintage tractor stolen in Kinawley has been returned to its owner.

A FERMANAGH farmer has had his precious vintage tractor and baler has been returned to its owner.

Last week local woman Olive Thornton issued an appeal on Facebook after her father Derek’s Case tractor and square bailer was taken from the Kinawley area.

It is believed the tractor was taken some time between 8pm on Monday, August 19 and 8am on Tuesday, August 20, according to the PSNI.

Advertisement

“This outfit, whilst vintage and treasured by my father, was stolen last night. It is quite unique and was likely taken to order,” said Olive in the appeal.

“Rural crime impacts all in the agricultural industry. He loved this tractor and was very proud of his square bailer. If you know or heard anything please contact PSNI.”

Olive had also stated CCTV had recorded a lorry in the area at the time, heading to Stragowna Cross.

At the weekend, Olive posted a new update, “With the help of the general public, PSNI and Garda Sìochàna this has now been recovered and returned to himself.

“Thank you to all who shared. A happy man this week, just waiting on hay weather now.”