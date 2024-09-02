Treacy headlines Bundoran show

DONAGH’S Patrick Treacy has put his All-Ireland Fleadh title to one side and he recently took centre stage in the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran at a special night of Country music celebration.

The Fermanagh talent, who won the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann title earlier this month, was the headline act at the ‘Country Jamboree’ which attracted huge crowds to the award-winning hotel.

Treacy was one of a number of musicians and singers who performed on the night in Bundoran, including the award-winning and distinguished Shawn Cuddy, Hugo Duncan and Tony Kerr.

The former St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea, student recently took social media by storm when he confirmed that he’d won the All-Ireland Fleadh in Wexford for the first time, after 14 years of trying.

“If you were to tell me 14 years ago that it would take 14 years to win the All-Ireland, I wouldn’t have believed it. Every year there was some kick in the teeth,” the proud Treacy told the Herald.

“This year I only got second in Ulster and I knew that if I went at it, I could go all the way. There was people playing afraid to lose and I was playing to win. That’s the way adjudicator described it to me.

“My granny and granda were sitting in tears, because I played so well. I knew then that I must have been in with a chance of winning it.

“What it meant to them, that’s the reason I wanted it, for them. Any competition I played in, they never missed a Fleadh, win or lose,” he added.

The Fermanagh man, who regularly plays as a member of Nathan Carter’s band, took a big step in his Country music career by releasing his own version of ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’.

“Massive thanks to Jonathan Owens Music Productions for producing the track and credit goes to Aidan Maguire for writing the song.” said Treacy, on BBC Radio Ulster, ahead of the new release.

“A special thanks has to go to my good friend Paul Kelly for all the work he has done behind the scenes to make this happen, without him this would not be possible.”