Suspected fuel laundering plant in Lisnaskea

Posted: 11:48 am September 11, 2024

POLICE have seized 10 lorries and have discovered what appears to be a fuel laundering plant in Lisnaskea.

In a statement released yesterday (Tuesday, September 9), the Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI said, “Yesterday afternoon District Support Team (DST) along with Local Policing Team officers carried out proactive patrols in the Lisnaskea area.

“Crews observed a lorry baring false registration plates travelling through the town and shortly after stopped the vehicle in a yard. Following further enquires it was discovered that the vehicle wasn’t insured, was baring false plates, and hadn’t been taxed from 2011.

“DST in conjunction with HMRC and Enniskillen Road Policing Interceptors carried out further enquiries in the yard and located several other lorries using rebated fuel. As a result HMRC have seized a total of 11 vehicles which include 10 lorries, a van, 2 trailer units and uncovered what appears to be a fuel laundering plant with hundreds of litres of rebated fuel.

“Enquiries are ongoing by Police, HMRC and DVA.”

