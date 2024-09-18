Priest to stand trial for historic sex offences

A LOCAL priest is to stand trial for historic sexual abuse charges against a number of males, which began with two complainants but has now increased to five after further reports in recent months which have now been joined to the original matters.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70) from Esker Road, Dromore requested a leave of absence in 2022 while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

Last year he was charged with sexual offences against two males which allegedly occurred in the Fermanagh area.

He denies four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

There is also as single count of indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980 and 1981.

However after entering not guilty pleas to these charges earlier this year, Dungannon Crown Court was informed further complainants had since come forward and an additional case was in the system.

These were joined to the existing case yesterday (Tuesday) where Canon McEntee denied a further four counts of indecent assault against three males- two counts against one and single counts against the other two.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between 1978 and 1987.

Judge Richard Greene remanded Cannon McEntee on continuing bail of £500 and banned all contact with the complainants and any person aged under 16.

The case will return to court on 1 October when a trial date is to be fixed.

Originally from Monaghan, Canon McEntee joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen in 1997 teaching religious studies and sitting on the Board of Governors.

He was also college president between 1994 and 2000, moving on to take up the post of Parish Priest at St Davog’s Church in Dromore, County Tyrone in 2001, where he has remained until his recent leave of absence.

Previously the Diocese of Clogher confirmed: “Canon Patrick McEntee PP, Dromore, County Tyrone, has asked for a period of leave to allow a safeguarding matter to be addressed. The Diocese of Clogher has robust safeguarding policies and practices in place. The Diocese of Clogher takes seriously all allegations, suspicions or concerns of abuse.”

When asked of the current status given the charges now faced, a spokesperson replied: “Canon Patrick McEntee is on leave while a safeguarding matter is dealt with and will continue to be on leave from ministry until all due processes have been completed.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.