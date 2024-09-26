Fermanagh among the top spots to spread your ashes

THREE of Fermanagh’s most iconic places have been listed as some of the best locations in the UK to have your ashes scattered.

When it comes to final wishes, being buried in a cemetery or having one’s ashes spread in a private garden is often the standard procedure.

However, this is not always possible due to full cemeteries and legal restrictions on where ashes can be spread. But what if there were no restrictions? What if you could choose the ultimate resting place for your ashes?

A poll run by RacingClub.com sought to answer this question by surveying 3,000 people across the UK who were asked hypothetically where they would like their ashes scattered if there were no restrictions.

Stonehenge may have emerged as the most popular choice, but Enniskillen Castle, Marble Arch Caves and Lough Erne were also listed among the best places.

Enniskillen Castle was ranked the highest of the local sites in the poll at 60th spot.

“A historic castle on the banks of the River Erne, Enniskillen Castle offers a blend of history and natural beauty. It’s a fitting place for those with a connection to Fermanagh’s rich heritage,” the survey said.

Marble Arch Caves came next in 188th place.

“These impressive caves offer a unique and awe-inspiring underground setting. It’s an ideal choice for those who appreciate the mystery and beauty of natural formations,” RacingClub.com said.

Meanwhile, Lough Erne finished in 234th place overall.

“This stunning lake system offers beautiful water views and a sense of peace. It’s perfect for those who love the tranquility of water and the natural beauty of Northern Ireland,” were the reasons given to the survey for its popularity.

Stonehenge, Durdle Door – one of Dorset’s most famous landmarks – the White Cliffs of Dover, Lord’s Cricket Ground and Tower Bridge in London were the top five locations in the poll.

