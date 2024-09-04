Call for public inquiry into Fermanagh GP crisis

THERE have been calls for a public inquiry into the situation not only at Lisnaskea GP practice, which has been in the news recently, but into the crisis across the county.

Maple Healthcare is currently the largest GP practice in the North, with around 15,000 patients on its books.

Just over 10 years ago there were only 2,100 patients registered at the practice, with the huge surge in numbers mostly a result of its absorption of patients from practices shutting in the surrounding areas, particularly Roslea.

Advertisement

Former councillor John McCluskey, who led the Save Our Surgery campaign in the border village, said those who put up posters at the Lisnaskea practice last week had his full support.

“There are a number of serious issues which need to be addressed,” he said, adding senior medical representatives were very quick to criticise those calling for change.

“Unfortunately I don’t do social media, but I know from talking to people there is an urgent need for a public inquiry on these issues,” said the Roslea man, adding this inquiry should be community-led.

He said it should begin with a public meeting, held over a few days, to allow the community to attend and have their say, and that all findings should be made available to the public.

Mr McCluskey added “this public inquire should be extended throughout Fermanagh.”