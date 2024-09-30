Boston’s calling for Sean Magee

ENNISKILLEN singer-songwriter Sean Magee has confirmed he’s heading Stateside later this year for what’s expected to be a three night sold-out run of gigs at one of Boston’s top venues.

The Fermanagh man is set to travel to Boston on November 15 and he’ll be performing for three successive days as part of his major and much-anticipated new tour of events and concerts.

Magee recently confirmed his upcoming tour, where he confirmed a local gig at St Patrick’s Donagh GAA clubhouse on Saturday, October 18, with the gig expected to be another sell-out.

It has been a busy time for the Enniskillen talent, who recently made major strides in his impressive music career, following the release of his latest single ‘Ballyconnell Fair’.

‘Ballyconnell Fair’, the song which is centred around the rural countryside and townlands on the Fermanagh border, has gone down a treat with local fans of the popular singer and musician.

Magee’s track reached number one in the Keltic Country Charts, piping the likes of Nathan Carter’s band Ceol to top spot, in a major coup for the local talent.

The Enniskillen man has risen throughout the ranks in recent years and he’s now established himself as one of the top up and coming local singers and talented musicians.

Magee recently celebrated the one year anniversary of his single ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ which kickstarted his music career and was central to the growth of his career locally and nationally.

The Fermanagh man’s cover of the Christy Moore classic went down a big hit with fans from across Ireland, with over one million people listening to his top track on Spotify.

“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” said Magee, following official confirmation from Spotify.