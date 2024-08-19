Mizen to Malin cycle in memory of Aran

A HERO’S welcome awaited two dozen local cyclists when they returned from an epic 400-mile charity spin in memory of their friend and fellow Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club rider, Aran Sheridan.

A 24-strong peloton, honoured Mr Sheridan, who is originally from Tempo, and raised money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, by embarking on a country-long journey that started at the bottom of Ireland and ended at the top.

Mr Sheridan, pictured right, a dedicated cyclist, tragically passed away suddenly in May 2023, while on a cycling holiday with members of the Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club. The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust provided immense support to the Sheridan family during this difficult time.

Over a year after his death, the fundraising cyclists started at the island’s southernmost tip, setting out from Mizen Head in County Cork.

During the following few days, spurred on by Mr Sheridan’s memory and the ‘worthiness’ of the chosen charity, they made their way to Ireland’s northernmost point, Malin Head in County Donegal.

Reflecting on the success of the ride, Joan Potts, one of the cyclists who took part in it, said, “On behalf of the club, and especially everyone who took part in our Mizen to Malin cycle, I would like to thank all those who helped make the event possible.”

She continued, “I would especially like to thank Owen Sheridan and Bernadine McCrory who drove the support vehicles.

“Also, the help provided by Philomena Sheridan, Paula Sheridan, Aisling Kelly and Maura Alexander was absolutely essential to the success of the cycle.

“I would like to offer one last word of thanks to everyone who donated and all those who were at the Village Inn to welcome us back.”

Turning to the ‘invaluable nature’ of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Ms Potts said, “It is a very worthy charity and aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

“We have done several events for this charity and our Mizen to Malin was the last. We will present the money we raised to them in August.”

You can still donate up until the end of August. Just Google ‘Omagh Wheelers Justgiving’ and you will find the relevant link.

