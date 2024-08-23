+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Gardaí are investigating the violent death of a 46-year-old man in Clones at the weekend.

Man airlifted to hospital after Ballyconnell incident

Posted: 12:01 am August 24, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A MAN, believed to be aged in his 20s, has been airlifted to hospital following an incident at a business premises in Ballyconnell.

Earlier this evening, Northern Sound reported that Gardai and the emergency services were called to the premises following an incident which occurred around 5.30pm.

Posted: 12:01 am August 24, 2024
