Lisbellaw ready for league cup final

AS Lisbellaw United ladies prepare to cap off their season with a shot at the League Cup tonight (Wednesday), forward Susan Surphlis is laser-focused on completing their season with a league and cup double.

After three consecutive promotions and two league titles in as many years, Lisbellaw have become a rising force, and Surphlis has been at the heart of their transformation.

“You don’t really have that mindset at the start,” Surphlis admits, reflecting on the team’s rapid rise. “But you always try to think positively and take each year as it comes. The girls have worked hard over the last three years and it’s great that we’ve been able to progress each year and do ourselves and the club proud.”

Lisbellaw’s undefeated campaign in Division Three, culminating in a 4-2 victory over Ballymoney United, secured their promotion to Division Two.

This unbeaten run included 13 wins and just one draw, an impressive feat that has set them up as favourites in their upcoming League Cup final against Belfast Ravens.

The Ravens have already fallen twice to Lisbellaw this season, most recently in a 6-0 drubbing where Surphlis scored twice to clinch the league title.

Despite an aggregate score of 11-0 over the Ravens in their two league meetings however, Surphlis is taking nothing for granted in the final.

“We’ve done well the past few times we’ve played them, but you can never predict a final,” she warns. “It’s still all to play for. You still need to go into it with that mindset that you’re starting fresh. Finals can go either way, and you can get barriers, but hopefully, it’ll work out for us.”

For Surpliss, securing the League Cup would be the perfect end to another successful season.

“It’d be nice to have two bits of silverware home this year,” she says, recalling the disappointment of falling short last year.

“We were so close last year; it just didn’t work out for us, and we finished runners-up. Hopefully, this year we’ll be able to clinch it and bring it home.”

One of the key factors behind Lisbellaw’s success has been the blend of experienced players like Surphlis and the infusion of young talent.

The inclusion of under-17 players such as Sarah Noble and the O’Donnell twins has added fresh energy to the squad, something Surphlis is particularly proud of.

“There’s a really good mix of players in the team,” she says. “It’s great to see such youth coming on. This year we’ve had a few of the under-17s up into the senior squad which is great to see because they’re really the future of the squad going forward as well.

“We’ve a great bunch of girls and we get along well together both on and off the pitch which works for morale too. We can have the craic when we want to, but we can get our serious heads on when we need to get out onto the pitch and play together.”

As she looks ahead to Wednesday’s final, Surphlis remains focused and excited for the occasion.

“Another two goals this time wouldn’t go amiss,” she laughs, “but as long as we find the back of the net as a team, I’ll be happy. We’ll go into it with a positive mindset, put in the work rate, and hopefully, we can get the result we want.”

Even after relocating to Beragh, Surpliss’ strong bond with Lisbellaw kept her loyal, and she’s excited for the club’s future beyond the cup final.

“Originally, I was living in Trillick when I joined the club. After getting married last year, I moved to Beragh, which means a 40-minute commute. But I stayed because of the strong rapport with the girls and the coaching team.

“Despite teams being closer to me now, I chose to remain loyal. Travel is always a challenge, especially with no nearby teams, but we make it work.”

