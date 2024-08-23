Fermanagh nurse releases new children’s book

A SWAH nurse has written a children’s book to encourage youngsters to find the beauty in all cultures.

Alisha Walls, from Castlederg, has always had a love for writing but when it came to her choosing her career at university, Alisha chose nursing and has been a senior nurse in the Western trust for over ten years.

The book titled ‘Where Shall We Go?’ tells the story of a young family sharing their days out in Northern Ireland and experiencing the exciting scenes of the blended cultures that make up ‘our little country’.

“Covid made everyone appreciate the small things in life and so our days out were the highlight of our week. I loved writing about Northern Ireland, our household is a mixed one,” said Alisha.

“I was raised in a Catholic household and my husband was raised in a Protestant household and so I wanted to capture the simplicity of culture in our country and encourage our children that you can find beauty in all cultures.”

Alisha is a mum of five and intentionally wrote the book for her youngest son Cole.

“Cole has autism and faces a lot of challenges. He however loves adventures and rhyming stories (especially the gruffalo) and so the book is dedicated to him in respect that he understands simplicity and beauty just like everyone else and he loves his adventure days out,” explained Alisha.

Alisha also has another book being reviewed and says “County Fermanagh is a picture book in itself….so watch this space”

For more information on how to purchase the book and to keep up to date with future adventures Alisha has planned you can follow her on social media at ‘All these little things’.