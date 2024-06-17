+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineMan arrested over alleged suspicious approach to child

Man arrested over alleged suspicious approach to child

Posted: 9:56 am June 17, 2024

A man has been arrested over alleged suspicious approach to a child in the Kinawley area.

“Detectives investigating a report of a suspicious approach to a child in the Drumroosk Road area of Kinawley on Monday 22nd April, have charged a man to court,” said a Police spokesperson.

“The man, aged 36, who was arrested on Saturday 15 June, has been charged with attempted child abduction and is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 June.

 As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

