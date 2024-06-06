+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Export and Freight Golf Masters 2024 at Lough Erne

Posted: 5:10 pm June 6, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Two Herald media partners 4SM Media and  Events Company and Export & Freight  magazine enjoyed all the sights of Fermanagh today.

Lough Erne Golf Resort welcomed back the Export and Freight Golf Masters with staff enjoying 18 holes on the award winning Faldo course while staff from the 4SM Media Events company were treated to an Enniskillen  gin tour.

June 6, 2024
