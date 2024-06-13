Back to school for US Envoy Kennedy

US SPECIAL Envoy, Joe Kennedy III, enjoyed a warm local welcome at two local schools last week.

Kicking off his trip with a visit to the Model PS in Enniskillen last Thursday, where he joined in the poignant D-Day anniversary commemorations, Mr Kennedy then made good on his promise to visit St Mary’s PS in Fivemiletown, after hearing of the community’s efforts to save the local school.

Back in March Mairaid Kelly, who led the successful campaign to save St Mary’s PS in Fivemiletown, travelled to Boston as part of an Ulster University (UU) leadership programme. While there she met with Mr Kennedy, and didn’t waste the opportunity to invite Mr Kennedy to the school and see the ‘people power’ of the local community.

Last week Mr Kennedy, who was in the local area to mark the D-Day anniversary commemorations, took up that invite and dropped by St Mary’s, much to the excitement of the pupils.

Ms Kelly said it had been an honour to meet Mr Kennedy in his home town early in the year, and she was now delighted to extend a famous Irish welcome to him in Fivemiletown.

“It was so important to me that the children in our school felt valued and recognised for everything they have achieved this year, and I hope this visit has inspired them to continue to try to change the world in the future,” she said.

“Mr Kennedy was incredible with them, he really engaged with every child, talking to them about their campaigning efforts and encouraging them to continue working to change the world in the future.

“As well as asking the questions only children can about his dog’s name and what kind of car he drove at home, they talked to him about the importance of saving the planet and doing their best to inspire others to follow their example.”

Ms Kelly said it had been a “historic moment” for the school, and commended Mr Kennedy for taking the time to sign autographs and take photographs with the children.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007