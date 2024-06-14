+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Arrest warrant issued for Fermanagh fraudster
court

Arrest warrant issued for Fermanagh fraudster

Posted: 2:29 pm June 14, 2024

AN arrest warrant has been issued for an Enniskillen man who again failed to appear for sentencing on a fraud charge.

John Cullen (44) from Old Coach Road admitted dishonestly making a payment by cheque on October 18 2022 when there were insufficient funds to cover it.

Last month District Judge Alana McSorley warned no further opportunities would be afforded if Cullen failed to appear before the most recent sitting.

However the defence informed the court Cullen was again not in attendance as he was working in England and sought “one final opportunity” to appear. But Judge McSorley refused stating Cullen has, “Run out of favour with me.”

After being told he had been formally called and there was no response, Judge McSorley issued the arrest warrant.

