28-year-old drove car at police during Fintona parade

A 28-year-old man has been charged to court after driving towards police during a parade in Fintona on Saturday.

The man is charged with various offences including using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police and attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson from the police said, “The charges follow a report that police officers were performing traffic duties at a parade in the Tattymoyle Road area of Fintona on Saturday 15 June when the driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions from officers and swerved the car towards them.

“An officer was forced to jump out of the way of the car while another officer successfully deployed a stinger device to puncture its tyres. The car drove off but was located a short distance away along the Tattymoyle Road, where a man matching the description of the driver, was located hiding in a hedge by officers from Air Support Unit, who provided support to officers on the ground.”

The 28-year-old will appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday 17.