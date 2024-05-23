Ulster Schools’ success for local athletes

Medallists in the Intermediate Boys 3000m at the Ulster Schools Track & Field Finals at the Mary Peters Track on Saturday last pictured with David Abrahams CEO of Athletics Northern Ireland. L to R: Andrew Gawn (Friends School Lisburn) 2nd, Harry Mc Kenzie (Enniskillen Royal Grammar) 1st and Luke O Doherty (St Pat's Maghera) 3rd.

By Paul O’Neill

The Mary Peters Track hosted the Ulster Schools’ Championships for the first time and the athletes across the five age groups provided those present with some thrilling performances over the two days.

Jack Donnelly was the standout performer on what was a disappointing day one for Fermanagh athletes at the Upper Malone venue on Wednesday.

Donnelly had his hands full with National medallists Rory Armstrong and Evan Tosh in the lineup for the Junior Boys’ 1500m.

The pace in the opening laps was steady with six athletes in contention as they took the bell signalling one lap and 400m to go.

With just over 300m to go, Alex Downey of Bangor Grammar hit the front with Tosh and Donnelly covering the move. Downey kept forcing the issue with the chasing duo unable to bridge the gap.

On the home straight Downey held his form to record a surprise with the St Michael’s athlete, Donnelly, just getting the better of Tosh of Belfast Royal Academy to claim silver.

