Skins’ men play their part in Ulster success

For the first time since 2017, Ulster Juniors won the Inter Provincial Championship, beating Leinster Juniors 34-22.

The squad included four Enniskillen players, Eddie and Angus Keys, Mattie Graham and Niall Keenan.

The series kicked off three weeks ago, when Ulster defeated Connacht 42-12 at the City of Derry grounds.

Advertisement

Eddie Keys at 10 and Mattie Graham at tight-head prop started, and Keenan came on at hooker in the second half.

Keys was instrumental in two very well-executed tries, the first from a deft kick pass to City of Derry winger, Kiilene Thornton, and then with an excellent cut-out pass to McBride at outside centre.

The following week Ulster travelled to play Munster in Ennis. Keenan was unavailable but Eddie Keys and Mattie Graham both started again, with Angus Keys coming on at open-side wing-forward in the second half.

In a very tight game, Ulster prevailed 27-10 in the end, whilst Leinster beat Connacht 55-14 at Creggs RFC, Co. Galway. This set up a title decider, hosted at Randalstown on a sunny but windy day.

Head coach, Mike Orchin-McKeever had selected a squad dominated by his Ballyclare players, and this time there was only room for Eddie Keys and Graham from the Enniskillen side that had run them so close in the league.

The Skins’ men both played significant roles though, with Graham scrummaging strongly and standing out in the loose, both carrying the ball and in defence.

At 10, Keys orchestrated play and slotted over all of his kicks at goal (3 conversions and 2 penalties).

Advertisement

In a tight game, Ulster took an early lead with a Keys penalty but they were pegged back to 3-3 shortly after, before he added a second to make it 6-3 to the home side.

Leinster then scored a converted try to take the lead at 10-6.

With ten minutes to go to half time, Ulster forced their way over from close range and Keys added the conversion to make it 13-10.

In the second half, Ulster scored two more tries, converted by Keys to make it 27-10 before he was retired, having scored 33 points from the boot over the three games – an 82% success rate.

Leinster then had somewhat of a resurgence, scoring twice to get within one score, at 27-22, with six minutes to go.

However, it was Dromore RFC’s Dean Dillon, who scored next. McDowell converted to seal the win.

Ulster deservedly topped the table, with three bonus point wins, having scored at least four tries in each game.

Munster defeated Connacht to tie with Leinster on 7 points, but finish third, having a poorer points difference.