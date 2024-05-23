Scoring supremo Cutler chasing fourth Junior Cup win

With three Irish Junior Cup winners’ medals to his name, Enniskillen Rangers’ Mark Cutler has never scored in a cup final – but could that change on Friday night?

Cutler is the leading goalscorer at the club this season, with 30 (16 league goals and 14 cup goals).

Having played in the 2017,’18,’19 and ‘20 showpiece finals, the opportunity to bag a goal has eluded him and whilst it’s not a top priority, it would be ‘lovely’ to get his name on the score sheet, he said;

Advertisement

“I’ve never scored in a cup final – that’s the only thing I’ve left to do,” he laughed, quickly adding, “So long as we get the win and bring the cup home, them things are immaterial, although, on a personal achievement, it would be lovely to score in a cup final.”

Cutler has scored in every round of the cup so far and he admits he’ll have to keep his nerves in check this Friday;

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0