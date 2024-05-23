+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerScoring supremo Cutler chasing fourth Junior Cup win
Mark Cutler.

Scoring supremo Cutler chasing fourth Junior Cup win

Posted: 1:07 pm May 23, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

With three Irish Junior Cup winners’ medals to his name, Enniskillen Rangers’ Mark Cutler has never scored in a cup final – but could that change on Friday night?

Cutler is the leading goalscorer at the club this season, with 30 (16 league goals and 14 cup goals).

Having played in the 2017,’18,’19 and ‘20 showpiece finals, the opportunity to bag a goal has eluded him and whilst it’s not a top priority, it would be ‘lovely’ to get his name on the score sheet, he said;

Advertisement

“I’ve never scored in a cup final – that’s the only thing I’ve left to do,” he laughed, quickly adding, “So long as we get the win and bring the cup home, them things are immaterial, although, on a personal achievement, it would be lovely to score in a cup final.”

Cutler has scored in every round of the cup so far and he admits he’ll have to keep his nerves in check this Friday;

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Related posts:

Kerr ‘delighted’ with Appeals Committee decision IFA hearing on Junior Cup game set for next week Rangers hunt elusive first Reihill Cup

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:07 pm May 23, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA