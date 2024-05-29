Pets and animals at risk in Fermanagh

CONCERN… Fermanagh pet owners have been left in fear following reports of a severe shortage of animal medicines available in the North.

PET owners in Fermanagh are fearing there may be a ‘serious crisis’ ahead following news that there is a shortage of animal medicines available in the North.

As previously reported by the Fermanagh Herald, concerns were raised following the agreement of the Windsor Framework that the new regulations could have a major impact on the availability of animal medicines.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Tom Elliott, who is a farmer in Ballinamallard, has waded into the discussion lamenting that the shortage of animal medicines could be ‘critical’ in saving local pets.

“Northern Ireland is facing a severe crisis with the loss of a large number of veterinary medicines at the end of next year unless a solution is agreed between the UK Government and European Union,” he said.

“With the potential loss of up to 50 per cent of veterinary medicines come 2026 the situation is critical.”

Medicines for humans are included in the new Brexit deal, but medicines for animals and livestock does not apply. They’re currently covered by a grace period which runs out on December 31.

The Fermanagh politician feels that urgent action must be taken by the UK Government and European Union to rectify the animal medicine shortage.

“Witnesses to the Lords enquiry outlined the likely economic effects for their respective industries, primarily farming and agrifood, also for show animals such as horses and companion animals (pets),” he said.

“The rural economy is an essential part of the social fabric of Northern Ireland and anything which affects the economic viability of this industry may have serious social as well as economic consequences.

