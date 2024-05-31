Parents left concerned by excessive speeding

A FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MLA has said she’s glad’ that measurers to curtail speeding have been taking place in Derrylin and Teemore.

Sinn Féin’s Áine Murphy recently reached out to the local Council for help, after she was contacted by concerned parents regarding the excessive speeding of motorists in those areas.

“After repeatedly raising the issue of speeding on the Derrylin Road, Lisnaskea I’m glad that a Speed Indicator Device (SID) has been installed,” said Fermanagh politician, Ms Murphy.

Used on roads throughout the North, Speed Indicator Devices accurately measure the oncoming vehicles speed and displays this value to the driver in a bid for them to adhere to the speed limits.

The Fermanagh politician is urging motorists in the Derrylin Road area to pay attention to the new Speed Indicator Device.

“This will remain for the next number of weeks and will hopefully go some way in encouraging cars and HGV’s [heavy goods vehicle] to slow down,” said Ms Murphy.

“Speed data will be recorded and will be used to inform possible traffic calming measurements if required.”

The MLA also took action in Teemore, after parents said they were left ‘concerned’ following the speed of some motorists travelling in the vicinity of St Mary’s Primary School.

New signs have been placed in the area around St Mary’s Primary School in a bid to encourage drives to cut their speed, to protect the safety of pedestrians and children.

Ms Murphy recently teamed up with Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Declan McArdle, in a bid to protect local students.

“After being contacted by concerned parents, Declan McArdle and I erected speed warning signs on approach to St Mary’s Primary School, Teemore,” she confirmed.

“Unfortunately many drivers continue to speed on approach to the school despite the ramps that are in place.

“A request has been made to DFI [Department for Infrastructure] to refresh the paint on the ramps which will hopefully be completed sooner rather than late.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007