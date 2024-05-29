New management at Fermanagh and Western club

APPOINTED... Shane O'Donnell has been confirmed as the new joint-manager of Orchard Farm.

ORCHARD Farm has confirmed that Shane O’Donnell and Stephen Marron will manage their side in the Fermanagh and Western Football League next season.

It was a disappointing season for the Tempo-based team who finished seventh in the Enda Love Cup Division Two league, winning just five games from 16 matches.

Stuart Armstrong confirmed to the Herald this morning that vastly experienced management duo of Shane O’Donnell and Stephen Marron will manage Orchard Farm next season.

“We know Shane [O’Donnell], or ‘Gandhi’ as everybody knows him by, from his time at Lisnaskea (Rovers),” he told the Herald.

“When we knew that he stepped down last year, he was definitely somebody that was a point of interest.

“Steven Marron is a fella from Omagh. He managed us when we got promotion and he stepped back due to family commitments. He’s refreshed and ready to go again.”

Orchard Farm will be looking for an improvement next season. Mr Armstrong said that the club is already ‘looking forward’ to the upcoming campaign.

Over the last couple of years, we have brought in two fantastic managers in Raymond [Clarke] and Scott [Robinson] who were brilliant, but we weren’t at the level,” he said.

“They were coming from intermediate and dropping down and we have decided this year to go with Fermanagh and Western experienced managers to hopefully help us steady the ship.

“We think we’re going down the right route with these lads. By all accounts the two lads are excited to get going and we’re looking forward to getting them started.”

