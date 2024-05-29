+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HELPING HAND... St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea has received government funding.

Major financial windfall for Fermanagh school

Posted: 10:51 am May 29, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

ST KEVIN’S College in Lisnaskea has received a financial windfall, which will go towards helping to build a new extension to their premises.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, yesterday announced capital funding allocations for 2024-25 and St Kevin’s was one of the beneficiaries.

St Kevin’s was among eight primary and post-primary schools that received investment which will be spent on major extension, refurbishment, and new build construction projects.

The chairman of the board of governors, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, and school principal Gary Kelly were delighted with the news that the school’s new building project has got the green light thanks to the Department of Education funding.

“The new school building at St Kevin’s College is so needed. The pupil numbers in St Kevin’s College has increased from 520 pupils in 2017 to 780 pupils in 2024,” Mr Kelly said.

“This expansion in pupil numbers is a result of the excellent exam results the college achieves and the fantastic curriculum provision and teaching the teachers provide.

“The new building will include state-of-the-art facilities in technology, computers, engineering, drama, music and the arts to name but a few. It will also ensure that the college can grow even bigger in terms of curriculum provision and outcomes for pupils.”

The Education Minister secured an additional £80 million of capital funding for education this year, which will allow 15 important new build and extension and refurbishment projects for schools from all sectors to proceed to construction, as well as the launch of a new programme of curriculum-led investment.

