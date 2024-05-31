Maguiresbridge student ‘in awe’ of saint-in-waiting

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE student has said he felt ‘blessed’ to attend a special service with the mother of a saint-in-waiting.

St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea pupil, Patrick Quigley, was one of a large crowd at Benburb Priory in Tyrone, which was aiming to celebrate the life of Carlo Acutis, with his relic available for blessings.

In October 2020, Pope Francis beatified 15-year-old Carlo Acutis, with the late youngster to be canonised later this year. This will make him the first canonised millennial in the Roman Catholic Church.

Mr Acutis was a highly regarded website designer who dedicated his time to recording Eucharistic miracles.

He died in Italy in October 2006, following a battle with leukemia.

St Kevin’s College pupil Patrick Quigley was one of four students who got to speak with Mr Acutis mother, Antonia, over Zoom during a recent visit of the relic to Benburb Priory.

“Whenever I saw Antonia [Salzano], my eyes were welling up,” Mr Quigley told the Herald.

“I got to talk to Carlo’s mother [Antonia] and I asked her what type of music that Carlo liked. She said he enjoyed classical music and he liked Beethoven and Wagner.

“I would love to meet Antonia in person one day and have the chance to ask more questions about her amazing son.”

Hugely respected 1970 Eurovision Song Contest winner, Dana, also participated in the celebrations.

“I really admire Blessed Carlo [Acutis] and I’m in awe of him. He sets a great example to young people,” explained Mr Quigley.

“He stood up for children that were bullied, that were disabled in any way and he helped homeless people. He also assisted people who had mental health problems and children whose parents were split up.”

The Maguiresbridge student is encouraging other young people to follow the life of the saint-in-waiting.

“When I was blessed by the relic, the Monsignor [Anthony Figueiredo] asked me to say something about Carlo,” recalled Mr Quigley.

“I replied ‘If there were more people like Carlo, the world would be a better place’. He referenced this in his sermon.”

St Kevin’s College have formed a Carlo Acutis Faith Group. In early 2025, they will embark on a trip to Kenya.

Blessed Carlo’s relic has been in Ireland five times, including in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen.

