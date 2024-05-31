+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineLinda Johnston book launch

Linda Johnston book launch

Posted: 3:20 pm May 31, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL woman Linda Johnston is releasing a book to help people change their lives.
The book named ‘The Journey Back To You’ aims to put you back in the driving seat and help you reach your chosen destination.
“The book is about helping people to take charge of their life, getting back into the drivers seat and be able to move their life into where they want to go,” said Life Coach Linda.
“It’s really all I have learned over 40 years together in one place, the trend for me is to take responsibility for yourself rather than blaming other people, so it is coming back to understanding yourself, self awareness, and understanding who you are” she explained.
This is Linda’s first book and she felt like this was the right time for her to write down her knowledge to help others.
“I have thought about doing it a couple of times but I am not a writer, but then last September I felt that I had to do it and I knew if I didn’t do it then I would regret it, so winter time is a good time for me to get stuck into something because it helps me get through,” she explained.
“So I made the decision, i’m going to spend six months, come off social media, get it done in the timeframe and I am amazed that I did actually do it, so it was quite a journey for me.”
The book will also help Linda in her Job as a Life Coach as she will be able to reference the book in her talks.
“The book for me was an opportunity to bring everything together in a structured way, it will be helpful for the reader but also I will be using the content of the book to run groups, do talks, even work with 1-1 clients, so the message in the book is what I will move forward with from now on,” she added.

