Large crowd expected to attend Fermanagh Fleadh

EXCITEMENT is building throughout the county as the much-anticipated Fermanagh Fleadh begins this weekend.

Set to kick off on Sunday, June 2, the Fermanagh Fleadh will showcase the vast Irish traditional music talent in the county, as local musicians will compete for a place at the Ulster competition.

The Fermanagh Fleadh will officially start with an evening mass at St Mary’s Church in Newtownbutler.

There’ll then be an appreciation night in the Newtownbutler Community Centre, in memory of well-known photographer and videographer Michael McPhillips, who passed away suddenly in November 2020.

On the opening night, there will also be plenty of musical entertainment, with popular group, ‘Maria & Friends’, set to entertain what’s expected to be a huge crowd.

Local heritage and culture will also take a central focus at the Fermanagh Fleadh, with historian Brian Mac Domhnall set to lead a ‘Townlands Talk’ in Mulligans Bar on Wednesday, June 5.

The focus over the weekend will then turn to the solo and group competitions, with local competitors set to go in search of the many titles and prizes that are up for grabs.

The Fermanagh Fleadh will then conclude on Sunday, June 9, with a range of activities on the street, including a special performance from top band ‘Pigs can Fly’.

Former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion, John McCann, is looking forward to the return of the hugely popular Irish traditional music festival and competition.

“The Fermanagh Fleadh is an event that I always look forward to and it’s great to be able to showcase some of the amazing talent in the county,” said the Coa man.

“I know that the students I am working with are putting in a lot of effort ahead of the [Fermanagh] Fleadh. I hope their hard work will pay off.”

