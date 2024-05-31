Increase in Fermanagh health workers’ jobs

AFTER Fermanagh health care workers were celebrated for their ‘unwavering compassion, commitment and bravery’, there’s positive signs that local hospitals could be set for a major staff boost.

It’s been reported that the workforce across the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care service has increased by 13 per cent, with a 16 per cent rise in nurses and midwives over the past five years.

For medical and dental positions, there has also been an increase of around 15.8 per cent, with 679 new employees appointed to roles in the Health and Social Care service in the North.

“The figures represent significant progress and help demonstrate the effectiveness of my Department’s focus on workforce development,” reacted Northern Ireland Health Minister, Robin Swann.

“These latest figures highlight the continued growth in the HSC [Health and Social Care] workforce.

“We now have 16 per cent more nurses and almost 16 per cent more clinicians and dentists working in our health service than we did this time five years ago. This is very much welcome news.”

Nurses and employees at the South West Acute Hospital were recently honoured at a special celebration for International Nurses Day.

Praised by Fermanagh residents as being ‘priceless in our society’, the Department for Health is committed to supporting local Health and Social Care workers.

“We must also be honest that while we remain committed to further building our workforce and continuing on this trajectory,” said Northern Ireland Health Minister, Robin Swann.

“It will be more difficult in the coming years as result of the financial deficit the Department [of Health] continues to face.

“I previously confirmed that my Department will maintain the number of training places commissioned for the incoming academic year.

“I will also be seeking funding from the central Transformation pot to enable the commissioning of additional training places. It is vital that we continue to support our workforce in this way.”

