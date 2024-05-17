Howe named in NI squad for Euros double header

Northern Ireland’s Casey Howe, right, had a big impact off the bench against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their recent European Qualifier.

Maguiresbridge player Casey Howe has retained her place in Tanya Oxtoby’s Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers’ double-header against Portugal.

The Athlone Town striker came off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina for her first competitive international cap and set up their third goals, after missing the Malta game with a stomach bug.

Howe has been in excellent form for Athlone of late and was named the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for April.

Oxtoby has named a 23-player panel for the game at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on May 31 and at Mourneview Park on June 4.

The team had a 0-0 draw at home to Malta and won 3-1 away to second seeds Bosnia and Herzegovina last month as they got their B3 campaign under way.

Northern Ireland squad v Portugal:

Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Reading Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lauren Perry (Montrose Women).

Defenders – Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women), Rachel Dugdale (Reading Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies).

Midfielders – Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell and Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Hearts Women, on loan from Rangers Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson (both Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women), Lauren Wade (Reading Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Athlone Town Ladies), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).