+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerHowe named in NI squad for Euros double header
Northern Ireland’s Casey Howe, right, had a big impact off the bench against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their recent European Qualifier.

Howe named in NI squad for Euros double header

Posted: 4:07 pm May 17, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Maguiresbridge player Casey Howe has retained her place in Tanya Oxtoby’s Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers’ double-header against Portugal. 

The Athlone Town striker came off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina for her first competitive international cap and set up their third goals, after missing the Malta game with a stomach bug. 

Howe has been in excellent form for Athlone of late and was named the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for April.

Advertisement

Oxtoby has named a 23-player panel for the game at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on May 31 and at Mourneview Park on June 4. 

The team had a 0-0 draw at home to Malta and won 3-1 away to second seeds Bosnia and Herzegovina last month as they got their B3 campaign under way.

Northern Ireland squad v Portugal:

Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Reading Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lauren Perry (Montrose Women).

Defenders – Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women), Rachel Dugdale (Reading Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies).

Midfielders – Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell and Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Hearts Women, on loan from Rangers Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson (both Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women), Lauren Wade (Reading Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Athlone Town Ladies), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).

Related posts:

Howe proud to get first competitive international cap Kerr ‘delighted’ with Appeals Committee decision Irish Cup is ‘a dream come true’ for Chris Curran

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:07 pm May 17, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA