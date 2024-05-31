‘Hidden Heartlands’ would boost Fermanagh tourism

FERMANAGH’S tourism industry could be set for a major boost with the Council recently passing a motion for inclusion of the ‘Hidden Heartlands’ programme in the county.

With one eye on the upcoming summer months, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Dermot Browne brought forward a motion with the aim of including Fermanagh in the Fáile Ireland scheme.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council approved the motion, in what could lead to be a major boost for the local hospitality and tourism industry in the county.

“At last night’s [Thursday] Council meeting, I brought forward a motion calling on Ireland’s ‘Hidden Heartlands’ to be extended into County Fermanagh,” confirmed Sinn Féin’s Dermot Browne, pictured right.

“There’s no better place than Fermanagh when it comes to exploring off the beaten track and enjoying the peace and tranquility of our natural environment which is what the Hidden Heartlands strategy is about.

“It’s time this tourist strategy was extended into Fermanagh, so we can encourage holidaymakers to explore more of our wonderful county.”

Fáilte Ireland is the official corporate tourism trade for the island. The ‘Hidden Heartlands’ trail brings massive tourism to the various counties and it’s a major boost to the hospitality industries.

“Ireland’s ‘Hidden Heartlands’ offers unparalleled opportunities to get ‘active in nature’ and to get ‘off the beaten track’ with a latticework of vibrant waterways and myriad walking trails,” said Fáilte Ireland.

“It is a region full of intriguing hidden gems – places, people and experiences – to be uncovered at your own pace, in your own time, exploring the communities, tastes and textures as you go.

“Self-styled as Ireland’s best kept secret, the ‘Hidden Heartland’s’ provides visitors with a unique, authentic, local and immersive visitor journey for those keen to get away from it all.”

Fáilte Ireland also runs the hugely successful ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ tour. The 2,500 kilometre coastal route has become one of the top tourist attractions in Ireland and even in Europe.

Calls have recently increased for the inclusion of Fermanagh in the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ circuit.

Manager of Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID), Noelle McAloon, feels that the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ would be of major benefit to tourism and hospitality in the county.

“If it happens, we would be just delighted,” said Ms McAloon.

“The Wild Atlantic Way has been the envy of many tourist organisations and place organisations, including myself, for years.

“At our recent board meeting [of Enniskillen BID], we discussed it and how we could try and be a part of it. This is definitely good timing,” she added.

